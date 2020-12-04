Wisconsin wolf season to begin November 2021, says DNR

(WFRV) – The official wolf season in Wisconsin will begin next November.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the wolf season will begin on Nov. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will delist gray wolves from the federal list of endangered species on Jan. 4, 2021, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes.

Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state’s annual hunting and trapping seasons shall resume.

The most recent monitoring efforts indicate a minimum of 1,034 wolves in Wisconsin, primarily across the northern third of the state and the Central Forest region.

According to the DNR, they have successfully managed gray wolves for decades and will continue to follow the science and laws that influence their management.

Once wolves are removed from the federal list of endangered species, the DNR will work collaboratively and transparently to create a new wolf management plan to reflect our increased understanding of the biological and social issues relevant to wolf management.

The DNR will also create a new Wolf Management Plan Committee, a group comprised of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, tribal interests, and conservation perspectives representing diverse interests. The existing wolf management plan, originally approved in 1999, was reviewed and updated in 2007 and helped guide recovery efforts in the state.

After delisting, and until the official season goes into effect, the DNR says it remains unlawful to shoot a wolf unless there is an immediate threat to human safety. If on private land, you can shoot and kill wolves that are in the act of killing, wounding, or biting a domestic animal.

If you suspect wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.