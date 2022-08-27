WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed ‘marijuana and drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine usage.’

Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Skye Fox, was later transported to the Columbia County Jail, where jail staff says that she later became sick after possibly swallowing a controlled substance.

A search was then conducted on Fox’s cell. Authorities say that in the cell, deputies located a piece of a baggie and 9.6 grams of ‘suspected methamphetamine’ that Fox allegedly had smuggled into the jail by concealing it inside her.

Fox was charged with:

Possession of THC

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

OWI

Deputies say that Fox was also issued a felony summons for Possession of Methamphetamine on or Near Certain Places.

Fox remains in custody on a probation hold.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details emerge.