(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
The Merrimac Ferry is Wisconsin’s only free ferry and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Those seeking to ride the Merrimac Ferry are asked to follow the ridership guidelines listed below:
- Ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in vehicles.
- Motorcyclists should stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.
- Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.
- Passengers are asked to maintain distance of at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. Use of face coverings is advised, and appreciated.
- Any sanitization of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and we encourage passengers to bring hand sanitizer.
- The restroom building at the Merrimac Ferry landings are open.