With 25 more, Michigan coronavirus deaths now 5,595

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 25 more deaths linked to coronavirus, half of which were discovered in a check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported.

Thirteen of the deaths were found in the check, the state said. Overall, 5,595 deaths in Michigan have been linked to the virus.

According to data released Thursday, 206 more cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total to 58,241 since the outbreak began in March.

The outbreak has been the worst in and around Detroit. Wayne County has had 20,590 cases (49 more than the day prior) and 2,492 deaths (13 more). Oakland County has had 8,438 cases and 1,006 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,790 cases and 828 deaths.

In Genesee County, there have been 2,046 cases and 253 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has had 3,987 cases (17 more than the day prior). The number of deaths within state prisons stood at 70.

Kent County recorded two more deaths for a total of 96. Thirty-six more cases were confirmed in the county, bringing the total to 3,851.

Ottawa County had two more deaths for a total of 38. It has had 807 cases.

The state has expanded the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.

On Tuesday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 15,724 samples for coronavirus and 3.3% were positive.

With the number of new cases declining statewide, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the stay-at-home order. On Thursday, retailers were allowed to reopen without appointments.