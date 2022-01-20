MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting on January 21, 2022, WJMN Local 3 will no longer be affiliated with CBS Network. This means CBS programs and sports are also moving.

WJMN will remain on channel 3 and will continue to provide the news, weather, sports and entertainment that we have for over 50 years across the Upper Peninsula.

In order to continue serving U.P. communities, we are expanding our Local 3 News programming. Starting on Friday, January 21, 2022 and continuing each week night, our 6 p.m. newscast expands from half an hour to a full hour. Our Local 3 late news is not only expanding to an hour, but will come to you an hour earlier at 10 p.m.

WJMN Local 3 remains a part of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.