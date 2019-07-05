WJMN-TV & DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQ’s

Some viewers in the U.P. are unable to access Local 3 on television.

The reason: Negotiations between our parent company – Nexstar Broadcast Group – and DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse abruptly removed WJMN Local 3 from its lineup. The action follows the company’s refusal to accept a Nexstar Broadcast Group offer to extend the now-expired agreement to allow for more time to negotiate.

The blackout affects customers of AT&T and DirecTV.

Most viewers can still receive our programming for free with an antenna.

Nexstar vows to continue talks and reach an agreement.

We will keep you updated online at UPMATTERS.COM and on our broadcasts.

DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse subscribers lost WJMN-TV on July 1. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at CALL 855-937-9466 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Keep WJMN-TV, LOCAL 3!”



FAQ’s:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers lost WJMN-TV on July 1, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Upper Peninsula area.



Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You lose your Local 3 News, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.



Q: Where will WJMN-TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have lost their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports. They are missing Local 3 News, CBS This Morning, 60 Minutes and more. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.



Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.



Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. CALL 855-937-9466 and demand they put WJMN-TV on their channel lineup! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.