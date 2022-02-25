KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A captain of the Western Michigan University hockey team has been charged with sexual assault.

Paul Washe was arraigned in Kalamazoo County Friday on a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the rape happened Dec. 5 at a party. The victim, a WMU student, said she told her friends right after it happened, though court documents indicate it was not reported to police until three days later. Investigators spoke to her friends, who corroborated her report.

When interviewed, Washe admitted he had sex with the victim but said it was consensual.

Court documents also say Washe was previously the subject of a Title IX investigation by campus police about four years ago after a woman reported he made aggressive advances toward her.

Washe’s bond was set at $500 cash or surety. He’s expected back in court March 9 for a conference, then again March 16 for a hearing.

Washe, who plays forward, is a WMU graduate student from Clarkston, Michigan. He was suspended from the hockey team in December.

“Paul Washe was suspended from the hockey team for violating team rules and remains indefinitely suspended from all team activities,” WMU said in a Friday statement to News 8. “We are aware of the charge against him. This is a matter we take very seriously. The University has been cooperating with law enforcement and following the federal Title IX processes, including conducting our own investigation.”