WMU requiring masks indoors on campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Masks are now required indoors on Western Michigan University’s campus.

The change is effective immediately, it said in a Wednesday release. All students, faculty, staff and visitors will have to wear a mask indoors.

The change comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention classified Kalamazoo County at the substantial community transmission level. The CDC recommends the use of masks for all people, regardless of vaccination status, in those areas.

When the county falls below that transmission level, masks will again only be required for those who have not verified they are vaccinated, WMU said.

The university is offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Sindecuse Health Center. Appointments can be made online.