ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has posted a public notice reminding those in the vicinity of The Al Quaal Recreation Area to be extra vigilant while in wooded areas. There have been multiple wolf sightings in the area north of Teal Lake, and along the cross-country trails in The Al Quaal recreation area. There have been reports of Deer being killed by a large predator, however, there is no evidence a wolf was to blame. Visitors to the area are asked to remain vigilant and to keep all dogs on a leash. Michigan DNR Wildlife biologist, Brian Roell says the notice is done out of an abundance of caution.

“Obviously, a large predator of some type did get a hold of a deer but didn’t find the carcass like we couldn’t look at feed signs that help me tell what’s going on too. In the realm of possibilities, could be wolves, could be coyotes, you know, that just don’t know. But to be cautious with the city of Ishpeming just wanted to let folks know.” Said, Roell.

Roell points out that wolves can travel great distances in a short amount of time, making it difficult to determine whether wolves are in any particular area.

“Wolves are animals that go jogging for 10 to 12 hours a day every day. of their life. And so, they really move a lot. And with this rock, hard concrete snow that’s out there.” Said, Roell. “You know, it’s a highway it’s really easy traveling so it’s a possibility that wolves can move in there. Certainly, when you get north of teal lake there. There’s it’s pretty much woods.”

Roell goes on to explain how wolves are not really a threat to humans.

“In the grand scheme of things wolves have not proven themselves to be dangerous to humans, certainly any wildlife could be dangerous to humans, it could be big or small, that doesn’t matter, but if you really want to look at the wildlife that has attacked humans, wolves are very low on that.” Explained Roell.

One of the remarkable things about living in the UP, according to Roell is the ability to see wildlife in our own backyards.

“The great thing about living in the Upper Peninsula is that we are that close to that urban wildlife interface.” Said, Roell. “And you can see those encounters. It’s always like I said, just to be cautious.”

With warmer weather ahead, and food supply becoming more available, role believes deer populations will become more spread out, solving this issue.

“Really what’s going on there, is a concentration of deer. So once those deer disperse, when spring finally gets here, if it ever does, really that that should solve the problem as well. So, it’s not going to be an ongoing thing. “Said, Roell.

Just remember to always be aware of your surroundings and keep your four-legged friends on a leash.