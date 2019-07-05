Woman arrested on meth charges

On July 3, 2019, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old female from Escanaba on charges related to the distribution of crystal meth.

As a result of the 4-month long investigation detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence located on South 9th Street in the City of Escanaba.



During a search of the residence detectives seized a small amount of crystal meth, evidence of drug distribution and nearly $7,000 in cash.

The suspect was arrested at the residence and lodged at the Delta County Jail for delivery of crystal meth.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending arraignment. The investigation remains ongoing.

UPSET was assisted by officers from the Escanaba Public Safety.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.upsetdrugs.com.