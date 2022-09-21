MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park.

According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the woman noticed the dog running toward her and her daughter from the baseball diamonds.

The release states the woman shielded her daughter from the dog and was bit on her right hand, which needed medical attention.

The woman told police it ran toward Evergreen Cemetary after she was bit. She described the dog as “an adult-sized, tan, Pit Bull, with white on its face, and no collar.”

Officers would like to find information about the dog, its vaccination status, and anything about the owner. If you saw this incident or know anything, you are asked to call the Shift Commander at (920)686-6551 reference case number 2022-00012261.