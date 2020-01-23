Woman criticizes airline’s handling of groping on flight

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who says she was groped by a male passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight says airline staff asked her to move to another seat after she reported the assault, rather than moving the man.

22-year-old Tia Jackson tells CNN she was on a flight from Atlanta to Detroit on Tuesday when a man sitting beside her in an aisle seat assaulted her.

She tells WJBK-TV that a flight attendant asked her to move.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement that it takes Jackson’s allegation seriously and wanted her to move so the man wouldn’t be seated next to anyone.

