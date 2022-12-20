AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – An Alger County woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Au Train Township on Monday.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Alger EMS were dispatched following a 911 call reporting the incident at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, December 19, according to a release from the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash reportedly occurred on Trail #7, approximately one mile north of Buckthorn Road in Au Train Township.

Police say a 50-year-old woman was travelling southbound on the trail and failed to negotiate a curve. The woman exited the trail into a densely-wooded area, striking multiple trees and falling from the snowmobile.

Following the crash, the woman’s husband located her and transported her to their residence on S. Lost Lake Road prior to calling 911.

Responders reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene of the call due to her injuries.

The woman’s named is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

The sheriff’s office says it is currently unknown if there were any additional factors contributing to the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.