Woman falls through ice while trying to rescue missing dog

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette woman was rescued from the icy water of the Carp River on Sunday while trying to find her missing dog.

Officers from the Marquette Police Department rushed to the area of the Carp River near US-41 S. around 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman in the water, unable to pull herself out. Officers then through the woman a flotation device and were able to pull her from the water.

The woman told police her dog had also fallen in and was missing. Officers were not able to find the missing dog.

Along with Marquette Police, the Marquette Fire Department, UPHS-Marquette EMS, Chocolay Township Fire Department, US Coast Guard, and Marquette County Rescue 131 all assisted with Sunday’s Rescue.

