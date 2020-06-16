Woman finds her mother’s ashes, weeks after flood

SANFORD, Mich. (AP) — With a friend’s help, a woman has discovered her mother’s ashes in the flood-ravaged remains of her Midland County home.
Kathy Parsch said she had made eight trips to the home in Sanford but couldn’t find a small container that held a portion of her mother’s cremains.
The property was destroyed by a flood nearly a month ago. Parsch’s friend felt inspired to search a bedroom area Sunday. Margaret Charbonneau says she could “feel” it.
Charbonneau used a piece of broken window to dig. That’s when Charbonneau found the ashes. Parsch says, “Everything from here on out is going to be good.”