Woman finds her mother’s ashes, weeks after flood

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo, people survey the flood damage to the Curtis Road Bridge in Edenville, Mich., over the Tittabawassee River. The bridge sits just south of Wixom Lake where the dams failed. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

SANFORD, Mich. (AP) — With a friend’s help, a woman has discovered her mother’s ashes in the flood-ravaged remains of her Midland County home.

Kathy Parsch said she had made eight trips to the home in Sanford but couldn’t find a small container that held a portion of her mother’s cremains.

The property was destroyed by a flood nearly a month ago. Parsch’s friend felt inspired to search a bedroom area Sunday. Margaret Charbonneau says she could “feel” it.

Charbonneau used a piece of broken window to dig. That’s when Charbonneau found the ashes. Parsch says, “Everything from here on out is going to be good.”