Woman identified in deadly Marquette County fire

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Medical Examiner has identified 67-year-old Judith Germain as the victim of a fire at her home on October 26.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says Germain was the owner of the home and the only inside when the fire started. Investigators are still looking for a cause of the fire, but they do not suspect anyone else was involved.

Deputies were called out the home in the Mobile Estates Trailer Park in Sands Township on Saturday, October 26. They were not able to get inside the home. The Sheriff’s office said by the time the Sands Township Fire Department arrived, the flames were two intense to attempt a rescue.

