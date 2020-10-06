Woman sentenced for hiding mother’s body, living off her Social Security checks in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marinette County woman has been sentenced for hiding her mother’s body and living off her Social Security and investments last year.

Court records show 61-year-old Paula Bergold has been sentenced to seven years of probation after being convicted of hiding a corpse in Marinette county Court in July.

In early March, Bergold entered an insanity plea in the case.

According to officials, Bergold put the body in a small plastic tub and kept it in a basement of her Peshtigo home.

A neighbor called police because Ruby had not been seen in about four months and Bergold was reportedly “being evasive to where Ruby might be.”

Bergold told police she found her mother dead in a chair and couldn’t bring herself to call authorities, according to a criminal complaint. After the body began to smell, she put it in the container.

She allegedly told police she’d been living off her mother’s Social Security income and investments, and said her concern about money played into her decision not to report her mother’s death.