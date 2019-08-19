Woman stabbed over incident involving a dog

HOUGHTON COUNTY — A 27-year-old woman was stabbed twice by another woman with a knife on Saturday.

It happened at McLain State Park. According to the Michigan State Police-Calumet Post, there was an altercation about a dog running at large.

A woman pulled a knife on the 27-year-old and stabbed her twice. The victim had a large laceration to her abdomen and a small puncture wound to a bicep.

The injuries were not life-threatening. However, she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman who did the stabbing was arrested at the scene and taken to the Houghton County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.