Woman uninjured after crash on Wright Street

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One woman was driving on Wright Street near the Marquette MTB trailheads just before noon on Thursday when she crashed her car.

A man on the scene said he got a call from her husband that his wife was in a crash. He arrived to pick her up because she was not hurt. The woman was dropped off by a Marquette Police officer. She told the man she was fine. She said she had no medical issues and thinks she may have just fallen asleep.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash. Firefighters tell WJMN they believe the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They say the car hit the guardrail, flipping at least once, landing on the roof.

One lane of Wright street was closed for more than an hour while crews worked to flip the car back over and tow it away.