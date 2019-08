ESCANABA — The Escanaba Dept. of Public Safety is asking for help from the community.

Images of a woman have been released in hopes that someone can identify her.

According to police, she is the suspect in a break-in investigation. Investigators believe it happened sometime in the early morning hours Thursday at the Sav-More IGA in Escanaba.

If you have any information that can help, call Delta County Central Dispatch at 906-786-5911.