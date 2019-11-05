Women in Entrepreneurship event to feature local children’s book author, Carrie Pearson

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Women in Entrepreneurship showcases a panel of local female entrepreneurs. The theme of this panel is creative and artistic women.

It will be an audience interactive event with topics of discussion being the challenges the panelists face by being a woman in entrepreneurship, ways they have overcome these challenges, and how they have paved the way for other women in the community.

The event is hosted by Innovate Marquette SmartZone and will be held at Barrel + Beam on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kylie Bunting, the marketing manager for Innovate Marquette SmartZone and Invent@NMU, said events like this are a great way for local women to network and meet other entrepreneurs.

“I think that’s what makes it really important for the community is having that opportunity to learn from others and see that there are other women doing similar things that someone might be thinking of doing themselves.”

One of the featured panelists is Carrie Pearson, a children’s book author and consultant.

She has lived in Marquette for 25 years with her family.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in Early Education from the University of Michigan. Being a teacher showed her how much she loved the influence of books in early childhood education and how books enlightened her students.

She eventually found her niche in how to involve her love for teaching, writing, and getting involved with the business aspect.

Pearson has always considered herself an entrepreneur and being apart of the panel for Women in Entrepreneurship was a no-brainer for her.

“I like the idea of women, in particular, being able to draw upon the resources they have around them. move forward together, and build that sort of a community. I want to support that in any that I can,” said Pearson.

Pearson spends her time writing, researching, and promoting children’s books. While also working as a regional advisor for the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrations. She also runs a consulting business where she helps authors, who are ready to publish their books, find agents.

Pearson has three books out currently: A Warm Winter Tail, A Cool Summer Tail, and Stretch to the Sun.

The books focus on nature, the environment, and how animals adapt to different climates.

“If I can see a picture of a child reading [my book] or when I do school visits I will read the story and my visit will be [focused] around one of the books. I’ll read the story and I can hear when they are engaging with the language or see their faces. It really brings it all home.” said Pearson.

Women in Entrepreneurship will be moderated by Ruth A Solinski of RTI Surgical and the other featured panelists are Beth Millner of Beth Millner Jewelry, Sarah Lindholm Ruuska of Lutey’s Flower Shop, and Michele Dupras of Revision.

The event is free and open to the public and a guided beer tasting by the experts at Barrel + Beam and food will be included.