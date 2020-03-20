Women of the Coast Guard

MARQUETE, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Coast Guard has a long history of women playing roles in this branch of service. Currently, at the Marquette station two women serve along the shore of Lake Superior to protect us that live around it.

“I always wanted to serve in the military,” said SN Brynne Domingo, U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station. “I came from a military family. I love that the Coast Guard allows me to work with the public really closely. I get to stay domestic. I get to stay in the states so I can be closer to home as well and I just love to be able to perform a variety of admissions which is what the Coast Guard does.”

At just 22-years-old, Domingo moved to Marquette around Christmas from South Carolina. She’s says as a woman, a typical day at serving in the Coast Guard is no different than a man working in this role.

“Typically right now during ice season we are checking the status of ice,” said Domingo. “Making sure it’s safe for people to go out for their activities like fishing, hiking. We’re also preparing the boats for boat season. So we’re working on boater safety, public outreach with the citizens and making sure that the boats are ready to be serviced and out for missions in the summertime.”

20-year-old SN Ashlyn Goff of Florida also serves at the U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station.

“I was looking into a military career,” said Goff. “Wasn’t quite sure which branch. I actually went to every branch to check it out and decided that the Coast Guard was the best fit for me.”

Goff says the women are treated equally.

“We’re not any different,” said Goff. “We are held to the same standards as the men. So we play the same critical role as each and every person.”

The two say that it’s pretty diverse and even of how many men and women serve in the Coast Guard.

“I would let women know that that they are allowed to harvest their full potential in the Coast Guard. We are very lucky that we are able to do whatever we want to do, how we want to do it and have the support of our command,” said Domingo. “So if someone is interested in the Coast Guard, I highly recommend that they try it out because you never know what kinds of things you’ll get into and your doors will open to many opportunities.”