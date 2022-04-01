MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In honor of that, Women’s Center placed teal ribbons to spread awareness.

On Thursday, a crew put them up in Munising and on Friday to different places in Marquette County. They can be seen at places like the Marquette County Courthouse, Peter Nordeen Park in Gwinn, Michigan State Police in Negaunee Township, Negaunee Police Department and around Lake Bancroft Park in Ishpeming.

“Part of my job to be that first initial advocacy response for survivors and victims of sexual assault, and so being able to go out into the community and raise awareness and just show survivors that we do believe them and that we are gonna be there through every step of the process for them is just a really big thing,” said Heather Clarke, Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator, Women’s Center. “And then letting the community know that this is something that is happening in our community and it’s not just isolated incidents in larger cities.”

Women’s Center will be holding events throughout the month. For more information on those events, see the flyer below.