Women’s Center kicks off “200 Good Men” campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center kicked off its “200 Good Men” campaign on Wednesday, July 15.

The center supports victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Marquette and Alger Counties. While state and federal funding cover two-thirds of its annual operation costs, donations are needed for the Women’s Center’s other services.

“We have three fundraisers a year,” said Beth Casady, executive director of the Women’s Center. “One is the car show that is put on for us, and another at the Landmark Inn they used to do, but those are canceled. And so, now more than ever we need financial support from our community to help continue our operations.”

Casady said men play a crucial role in the movement to end sexual and domestic violence

“The reason why we went for a campaign aimed at men, is because we’re called the Women’s Center. And men really do believe in what we do, but they don’t quite know how to do that. Even though we have had men and still continue to have men who volunteer in some capacity for us like on our board and facility management. Men, I don’t think they quite know what to do. And we’re like ‘If you want to support us, send us a check.’ That would be great support particularly now.”

The Women’s Center is deemed essential and has not stopped its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, their shelter, Harbor House, is at full capacity.

“With “Safer at Home” instructions for the pandemic, home is not a safe place for many people. As our area reopens businesses and we all venture out more, victims are able to reach out for the help they need. Our campaign typically asks for a $100 donation, but in these extraordinary times, any donation, be it more or less, is greatly appreciated and will be recognized.”

The 2020 campaign will run through August 15.

To learn how to donate, you can visit the Women’s Center’s website.

If you or somebody you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Line at 1-800-455-6611.