Women’s Center provides tools throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, the Women’s Center which serves Marquette and Alger counties is holding events to raise awareness.

Some of them include:

Purple Pet Parade – October 9, 6 p.m. – Marquette Commons

Shop ’til it Stops Event – October 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Pak Ratz Resale Shop

Annual Candlelight Vigil – October 24, 5:30 p.m. – Marquette Commons

Alisha Young from the Women’s Center spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what the month is all about.

