Women’s March in Marquette for fourth consecutive year, January 18

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2020 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. is on Saturday, January 18.

To coincide with that event, ‘sister marches’ are set across the world with one of them being in Marquette on that day. This will be the fourth year doing so.

Martha Fitzgerald, a coordinator of the march spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the details of the event.

On the day of the march, people can start gathering at Marquette Commons at noon. The march will begin at 1:00 p.m. Following the march, there will be a rally at Marquette Commons and a post reception at the Ore Dock.

For more information on the Marquette March, click here.

For more information on the Women’s March, click here.

