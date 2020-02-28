Women’s recovery residence in L’Anse now open

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) has opened a new women’s center.

It’s called Ripple Recovery Residence. The transitional home is for women who are recovering from substance abuse. Women and their children of ages 11 or younger can stay in the home for up to a year. While living there, GLRC will provide the residents with case management services. These services include helping them get a job, outpatient counseling, and developing healthy relationships within the community.

“We hope that we can just be a really healthy support system for them in their lives. So we help [give] support with whatever needs they have,” said Elissa Kent, director of Residential Services.

Kent also stated that a group of community members in L’Anse are really the ones who advocated for this home due to seeing “significant issues of addiction in their area.”

A total of eight women can be housed at one time. A person who wants to apply has to be at least 30 days in recovery.

Ripple Recovery Residence was in collaboration with Superior Health Foundation, Portage Health Foundation, and Northcare Network.

For more information, you can visit https://www.greatlakesrecovery.org/.

