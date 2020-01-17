Women’s Rights group prepares for their annual march

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Last year, 500 members of the public came out to attend Marquette’s Women’s Rights March and the committee hopes that number will grow this year.

Many generations of women gathered together to prepare for their annual march this weekend.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote.

Karlyn Rapport, Member of the American Association of University Women Marquette Branch said, “Join us. I think there is strength in numbers. You will feel the support and the energy. Please join us. We’re going to look to the weather and make reasonable accommodations for that, but be part of a national movement, in fact, global, where women are saying we must rise up.”

“For me, personally, it has just been one of my favorite days of the entire year,” said Deidre Gorkowski, Youth Representative, Women’s Rights Committee.

“It’s very empowering to see people that you don’t always often get to see on a daily basis, come out and support each other, no matter of race, gender, background or anything. It doesn’t matter. We just all like to support each other and inspire each other to keep moving forward for women’s rights.”

The Women’s Rights March will be held this Saturday. It begins at noon with a gathering at the Marquette Commons. The march starts at 1 pm and a reception will follow at the Ore Dock.

