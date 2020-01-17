Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Women’s Rights group prepares for their annual march

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Last year, 500 members of the public came out to attend Marquette’s Women’s Rights March and the committee hopes that number will grow this year.

Many generations of women gathered together to prepare for their annual march this weekend.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote.

Karlyn Rapport, Member of the American Association of University Women Marquette Branch said, “Join us. I think there is strength in numbers. You will feel the support and the energy. Please join us. We’re going to look to the weather and make reasonable accommodations for that, but be part of a national movement, in fact, global, where women are saying we must rise up.”

“For me, personally, it has just been one of my favorite days of the entire year,” said Deidre Gorkowski, Youth Representative, Women’s Rights Committee.

“It’s very empowering to see people that you don’t always often get to see on a daily basis, come out and support each other, no matter of race, gender, background or anything. It doesn’t matter. We just all like to support each other and inspire each other to keep moving forward for women’s rights.”

The Women’s Rights March will be held this Saturday. It begins at noon with a gathering at the Marquette Commons. The march starts at 1 pm and a reception will follow at the Ore Dock.

For more information on the Marquette Women’s Rights March, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

College BB Highlights: NMU Men & Women fall to Ferris State

Thumbnail for the video titled "College BB Highlights: NMU Men & Women fall to Ferris State"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons win big over West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Maroons win big over West Iron County"

Pets healing Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets healing Vets"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020"

Iron Mountain DDA launches new Business Idea Contest, winner receives free year of rent for new business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Mountain DDA launches new Business Idea Contest, winner receives free year of rent for new business"