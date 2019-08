Working toward a universal flu vaccine

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Researchers in labs across the country are working to develop a one-time flu vaccination that would give people long-term protection from all strains of the flu.

Now, researchers are trying to take the guesswork out of that vaccine development.

The flu virus spreads quickly. at best, you’re achy for several days. At it’s worst, the flu can kill.

Every year, a vaccine offers protection, but fewer than half of all adults get one.

Scientist Kai McKinstry wants to make immunization more effective for people.

He says, “It should protect us season, after season, irrespective of what kinds of viruses happen to be floating around.”

He’s examining how the immune system responds. Once a person gets sick from a pathogen, the body “remembers” it and is less likely to get sick from it again.

He and fellow immunologists are studying a group of white blood cells called t-cells. In animals, t-cells have been shown to provide strong protection against the flu.

He says, “The great thing about t-cell immunity is it can recognize conserved parts of these viruses across many different strains.”

So even though the flu changes each year, one immunization that activates t-cells, could protect against all strains.

Professor McKinstry says it’s also important to consider the site of infection and since the lung is the infection site for flu, a nasal spray would be a good way to provide immunity.