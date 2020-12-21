AP: Italy reports over 10K virus cases in 24 hours

Nurses Glenda Grossi holds the hand of a patient at the COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 while her husband Maurizio is at home to take care of their children. The coronavirus pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for families around the world managing work and home life with children kept home from school and after-school activities. For the Di Giacobbe family, the juggling is even more complicated since mom and dad are intensive care nurses in the same COVID-19 ward and spend their days tag-teaming shifts, trying to give their patients the level of personal care and attention they would give their own children. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME — Italy registered 10,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period ending Monday afternoon.

But as usually happens on weekends, relatively few swab tests were conducted, fewer than 90,000 – that’s half the amount done just three days earlier.

Since Sunday, 161 more coronavirus patients were admitted to intensive care wards, with more than 2,700 currently occupying ICU beds in the country that is grappling with a second surge of COVID-19 after a dramatic drop over the summer in daily caseloads.

Italy on Monday added 415 deaths to what is Europe’s highest national toll of pandemic dead, raising to 69,214 the known total to date of COVID-19 deaths.

