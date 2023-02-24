COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Overjoyed and at times tearful, a man the state now says was wrongfully convicted of a double murder in Kalamazoo County walked free Friday after 21 years.

“I’ve been doing an awful lot of crying,” Jeff Titus said.

The exonerated Titus, 71, was greeted with hugs and handshakes as he left the state prison ear Coldwater. And, free for just minutes, he spoke with Target 8.

“It’s been 22 years waiting for this day and it should never have happened in the first place,” he said. “I’m just ecstatic and overjoyed to finally be out. … I want to see my grandkids. I haven’t seen them.”

He thanked Target 8 for a half-hour investigative report that aired in 2017, detailing how Titus’ alibi was ignored by cold case detectives who investigated to the 1990 killings a decade later.

“I appreciate you for it,” Titus told Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker.

Titus posed for photos with his attorneys and the sons of one of the original detectives on the murder, Royce Ballett, who approached the Michigan Innocence Clinic to take up his case. Daniel Ballett and James Ballett brought their late father’s badges.

“I knew I was gonna get out,” Titus told James Ballett.

“We knew you were going to get out for 21 years,” James Ballett said. “You should’ve never been there.”

“You’re free,” Daniel Ballett said as he hugged Titus.

“I’m free,” Titus repeated.

Their mother, the brothers said, was eagerly waiting to meet Titus and hug him.

“We’re so proud of my dad, what he was trying to do for you the whole time,” James Ballett said. “He knew from the day that he took your case, he knew you were innocence and he maintained that. He knew that the whole time.”

ONE MORE NIGHT IN PRISON

A federal judge signed an order Friday morning saying Titus should be “released from Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) custody forthwith.” The order also vacated his convictions and granted him a new trial.

The order had been expected Thursday but bad weather closed the federal courthouse in Detroit, delaying Titus’ release.

The exit sign in the driveway at Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater. (Feb. 24, 2023)

“I’ve been in there just shaking. I thought maybe I was going to happen again today,” Titus said.

Titus said he “bawled” when he learned he would have to spend one more night in prison.

“I said, ‘I don’t have any luck,'” Titus said. “I have luck with these people that are around me and stuff, I have luck with them, but I just felt like, I just kept losing.”

When he was finally free, he said, it felt like a dream.

“When she hugged me, I told her to pinch me to make sure it was real,” he said. “It feels so good to be outside that facility.”

EVIDENCE NOT GIVEN TO DEFENSE

Titus, then 50, was convicted in 2002 of killing hunters Doug Estes and Jim Bennett in the Fulton State Game Area in November 1990.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit, working with the Michigan Innocence Clinic, confirmed that the jury in his trial was never told about an alternate suspect, a serial killer named Thomas Dillon, who was convicted of hunting down and killing hunters during that time period in Ohio. Evidence pointed to his involvement. That violated federal law that requires police to turn over any possible exculpatory evidence to defense attorneys.

“The police had that file and they didn’t do nothing with it!” Titus said.

The Innocence Clinic spent a decade working on Titus’ case, with some 35 law students working it under the guidance of attorney David Moran.

The AG’s office filed a request in federal court on Tuesday asking the judge to immediately release Titus and to order a new trial.

“There is new evidence which undermines the integrity of the original conviction, and justice requires that Mr. Titus be granted a new trial,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Friday statement.

Nessel commended the Conviction Integrity Unit for its “hard work in a multi-state, multi-victim investigation which involved the meticulous review of decades of documents.”

“I didn’t do ’em (the murders),” Titus said. “When the Integrity Unit contacted me on an interview, I offered to take truth serum, I offered to take hypnosis, I offered to take an extensive polygraph to show that I was innocent, because I am. I did not do it.”

“I am in agreement with the Attorney General’s conclusion that there was a Brady violation and the request for the conviction to be set aside,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting wrote in a statement to Target 8. “The defendant’s release was part of that request.”

He said he has not yet decided whether he will retry the case. He said a review with a “small group of senior attorneys” would “focus on witness availability, evidence admissibility, and the impact on likelihood of conviction of the additional information that was previously not provided to the prosecution.”

“I will also be discussing the decision and the reasons for it with the victims’ families before commenting publicly,” he added.

The AG’s office said Titus would have access to reentry housing and two years or access to MDOC resources including job training and placement, transportation, work clothing or tools and vital document assistance.