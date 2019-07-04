WWII veteran shares his story on Independence Day

GLADSTONE– Enjoying today’s parade in Gladstone was 93-year-old Leon Snyder. He’s WWII Purple Heart veteran.

“I was in the Navy and I last my ship and was sunk by some kamikaze planes and most of the men went down with the ship and I’m lucky to be here today,” said Snyder.

According to an article in The Daily Press out of Escanaba, before Snyder was 20 years-old was when his ship sank into the Pacific Ocean. He was wounded and treaded in water for three days with other survivors until they were rescued.

“Praise the Lord,” said Snyder.

Because of this, Snyder is a Purple Heart recipient. Local 3 asked Snyder was it was like to receive that honor.

“Oh great. I felt so great. It was unreal,” said Snyder.

And what may also be unreal to Snyder is to one day meet President Trump….but that is his dream.