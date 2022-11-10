MARQUETTE, Mi (WJMN)-It’s called Yooper-Con, a one-day event that exposes area High School students to the world of cyber security. Today’s workshop, presented by the Upper Peninsula Cyber Security Institute at Northern Michigan University, explored careers in online safety, how to keep one’s private information secure and college classes available for students interested in Cyber Security. Director of the institute, Doug Miller says that opportunities are everywhere

“There’s multiple paths into cybersecurity”. Miller says. “They can go through traditional academic routes and they can go through kind of non traditional certification routes and the demand is there and so we’re seeing great success and folks getting jobs after they complete any of the programs.”

Miller believes that careers in cyber security will be ever more plentiful in the future, as Americans are becoming more and more aware of the need to be vigilant while online,

“A big part of what we’re doing today is just cyber aware.” Says Miller. “So there’s a need for cyber professionals, but we have to have an increasing awareness of everybody out there in the workforce that they are cyber aware.”

The day was filled with informational seminars as well as fun activities to keep the students engaged. Westwood Sophomore Ian Kauppila plans to attend Northern, majoring in cyber security. He’s looking forward to a career in online security after graduation.

“I love Yooper-Con.” Ian exclaimed. “It’s a great event for people wanting to learn how to do cybersecurity and other computer sciences it’s also a good way for people who are experienced with a majority of these topics to expand and broaden their horizons.”

This is the second annual Yooper-Con, with over 300 students attending. These workshops expose students from more isolated areas to state of the art technology, and instruction they might never find at home.