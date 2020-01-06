Yooper Service Dogs discusses legalities for dogs, owners and businesses

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Yooper Service Dogs is a business that trains service dogs and skilled companions, assist businesses and educate the public in the Upper Peninsula.

Katie Johnson, Owner, Yooper Service Dogs and Kate Larlee, Attorney, Legal Services of Northern Michigan spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about a wide range of legal topics.

To contact Yooper Service Dogs is located in Rapid River, cal (906) 233-7519 or email Katie at YooperServiceDogs @gmail.com.

To learn more about service dogs and the American with Disabilities Act, click here.