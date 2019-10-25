Yooper Uke Week begins Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The 4th annual Yooper Uke Week begins on Monday.

The week features Ukulele player Ben Hassenger playing on and educating about the instrument.

Hassenger will be going to Great Lakes Recovery Center, Saywer and Gwinn Schools, Marquette Alternative School, Eastwood Nursing Home and MARESA to do this.

There will also be community events that the public is welcome to attend.

-Peter White Public Library Youth Services Ukulele Workshop – Monday, October 28, 6:30 – 7:15 p.m. – Free.

-Ukulele Workshop – Friday, November 1, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., The Hiawatha Fold 1015 N. Third St. – $15 at the door.

-Community Strum with the Ukulele Kings – Saturday, November 2, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., The Hiawatha Fold – Free.

-The Ukulele Kings Live – Saturday, November 2, 7:30 – 11:00 p.m., Barrel and Beam – $7/general public.

Susan Divine from the Hiawatha Music Co-op spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the week celebration and also gave her a ukulele lesson.