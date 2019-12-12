Yoopers come together to raise over $1 million for #give906

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)- Giving Tuesday, Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development report that $1,040,724.67 was donated online through 3,199 transactions based in the Upper Peninsula. This does not include match dollars, donations made offline or donations of products.

#give906, the Community Campaign for the Upper Peninsula, had originally set a projected monetary goal to raise $906,000.

Other Giving Tuesday success stories in the Upper Peninsula: