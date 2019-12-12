Yoopers come together to raise over $1 million for #give906

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)- Giving Tuesday, Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development report that $1,040,724.67 was donated online through 3,199 transactions based in the Upper Peninsula. This does not include match dollars, donations made offline or donations of products.
#give906, the Community Campaign for the Upper Peninsula, had originally set a projected monetary goal to raise $906,000.
Other Giving Tuesday success stories in the Upper Peninsula:
- Portage Health Foundation raised $217,781.02 for 15 organizations in Copper Country. In addition, they matched $100,000, bringing their campaign total to $317,718.02.
- YMCA of Marquette County raised money to provide free swim lessons to 46 youth.
- Lake Superior Theater raise $2,305, which was matched by an anonymous donor to bring them to $4610.
- 906 Adventure Team raise $6,000 to support their programs in Delta, Gogebic and Marquette Counties