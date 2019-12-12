Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Yoopers come together to raise over $1 million for #give906

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)- Giving Tuesday, Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development report that $1,040,724.67 was donated online through 3,199 transactions based in the Upper Peninsula. This does not include match dollars, donations made offline or donations of products.

#give906, the Community Campaign for the Upper Peninsula, had originally set a projected monetary goal to raise $906,000.

Other Giving Tuesday success stories in the Upper Peninsula:

  • Portage Health Foundation raised $217,781.02 for 15 organizations in Copper Country. In addition, they matched $100,000, bringing their campaign total to $317,718.02.
  • YMCA of Marquette County raised money to provide free swim lessons to 46 youth.
  • Lake Superior Theater raise $2,305, which was matched by an anonymous donor to bring them to $4610.
  • 906 Adventure Team raise $6,000 to support their programs in Delta, Gogebic and Marquette Counties

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Medical care on the road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical care on the road"

Upper Peninsula's 183rd Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula's 183rd Birthday"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2019"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019"

A Christmas Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Christmas Story"

Meister's Tree Farm ends season due to snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meister's Tree Farm ends season due to snow"