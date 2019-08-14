Yoopers invited to become part of state history with creation of new traveling mosaic wall

ESCANABA – Upper Peninsula children, their families and wildlife aficionados of all ages are invited to become part of the first-ever traveling Michigan Wildlife Photo Mosaic Wall Aug. 16-17 during the Upper Peninsula State Fair.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience celebrating Michigan’s outdoor heritage will make its U.P. debut at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds, 2401 12th Ave. N. in Escanaba. All fair visitors – from young children and families to teens and grandparents – are invited to pose for live-event, real-time photos illustrating how people are necessary for wildlife management.

Sponsored by the Michigan Wildlife Council, this is the mosaic wall’s only stop in the U.P. and is part of a statewide celebration of the nationally heralded efforts the state is making to ensure Michigan’s wildlife and natural resources are preserved for future generations.

“Our state is recognized throughout the U.S. as a leader in wildlife management, so it’s appropriate that we celebrate Michigan’s many wildlife conservation success stories,” said Michigan Wildlife Council Chair Matt Pedigo. “At the same time, it’s important for the public to know about the essential role hunters and anglers play in conserving, managing and protecting Michigan’s wildlife.”

At the Michigan Wildlife Council booth in the Ruth Butler Exposition Building from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Grandstand Building #1 from 6 to 11 p.m., participants will have photos taken that print their facial image as a sticker. They can then place their photo sticker on the mosaic board, which will appear as an 8-foot-wide by 4-foot-tall artistic image of a lake sturgeon – one of Michigan’s many wildlife success stories. Participants will also receive a free souvenir photo.

“The photo mosaic wall makes everyone at the event feel like once you look at the big picture, we’re all in it together. From up close, you see individual photos – as you move farther back, the mosaic of each wildlife species’ beauty is revealed,” said Sheila Krueger, associate director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Fair admission is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12 at the gate; participation in the Michigan Wildlife Photo Mosaic is free with entry. For more information about wildlife and habitat conservation, visit Michigan Wildlife Council.