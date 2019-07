MARQUETTE — On Thursday at approximately 3:01 p.m., Officers of the Marquette City Police responded to a report of a juvenile female who was run over by a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Washington Street.

The female was transported to UP Health Systems in Marquette where she was treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The female’s current condition is unknown.

Marquette Police Department was assisted by UP Health System EMS.