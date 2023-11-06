UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Odd year elections tend to see lower turnout but can have big effects on local communities. We have your complete list of local elections in the Upper Peninsula, and what you need to know to cast your vote. When the vote count begins, you can find the latest election counts and calls over at our Election Center.

Is there something for me to vote for?

Possibly. There are no statewide races, but many local governments are hosting elections to make decisions on city commissioners, school bond proposals, and a variety of different millages. Click here to check if you have an election based on your address.

Where do I vote?

You can follow this link to the state’s website to find out where your polling place is. If you are not registered to vote, you can do that on voting day at your local clerk’s office. You must be eligible to vote, as well as able to show proof of residence and identification. You can find out if you need to do this, as well as find your clerk’s office here.

So what’s everyone voting for?

Here is our complete list of elections in the region. You can find the statewide list here.

Alger County

Burt Township General Operating Millage Renewal

Burt Township Harbor General Operating Millage

Chippewa County

Sault Ste. Marie Public Schools Bond Proposal

Drummond Island Township General Operating Millage

Raber Township Emergency Services Funding Renewal

Les Cheneaux Community Schools Bond Proposal

Rudyard Township Blacktop Millage Renewal

Sugar Island Township Fire Department Operations Millage

Sugar Island Township Ambulance Department Operations Millage

Sugar Island Township Road Improvement and Maintenance Services

Delta County

Brampton Township Millage Renewal Proposal

Gladstone Area Schools Bonding Proposal

Escanaba City Council Member At Large (2)

Gladstone City Commissioner (2)

Gladstone Mayor Advisory

Dickinson County

Breitung Township School District Bond Proposal

Kingsford Rescission of the Adoption of Act 78 of the Public Acts of 1935

Gogebic County

Bessemer City Commissioner (5)

Erwin Township Millage Renewal

Ironwood City Commissioner

Charter Township Of Ironwood Renewal Of Road Millage

Wakefield City Commissioner

Wakefield Public Library Millage Proposal

Wakefield Road Millage Proposal

Iron County

Iron River City Council (2)

City Of Iron River Park And Trail Millage Proposal

Mackinac County

Portage Township Library Millage Proposal

Les Cheneaux Community Schools Bond Proposal

St. Ignace City Council

St. Ignace Street Millage Renewal Proposal

Marquette County

Gwinn Area Community Schools Bond Proposal

Marquette City Commissioner

Marquette Board of Light and Power

Michigamme Township Operating Millage Renewal

Negaunee City Council Member

Menominee County

Menominee County Sheriff’s Millage Renewal

Menominee City Mayor

Schoolcraft County