UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Odd year elections tend to see lower turnout but can have big effects on local communities. We have your complete list of local elections in the Upper Peninsula, and what you need to know to cast your vote. When the vote count begins, you can find the latest election counts and calls over at our Election Center.
Is there something for me to vote for?
Possibly. There are no statewide races, but many local governments are hosting elections to make decisions on city commissioners, school bond proposals, and a variety of different millages. Click here to check if you have an election based on your address.
Where do I vote?
You can follow this link to the state’s website to find out where your polling place is. If you are not registered to vote, you can do that on voting day at your local clerk’s office. You must be eligible to vote, as well as able to show proof of residence and identification. You can find out if you need to do this, as well as find your clerk’s office here.
So what’s everyone voting for?
Here is our complete list of elections in the region. You can find the statewide list here.
Alger County
- Burt Township General Operating Millage Renewal
- Burt Township Harbor General Operating Millage
Chippewa County
- Sault Ste. Marie Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Drummond Island Township General Operating Millage
- Raber Township Emergency Services Funding Renewal
- Les Cheneaux Community Schools Bond Proposal
- Rudyard Township Blacktop Millage Renewal
- Sugar Island Township Fire Department Operations Millage
- Sugar Island Township Ambulance Department Operations Millage
- Sugar Island Township Road Improvement and Maintenance Services
Delta County
- Brampton Township Millage Renewal Proposal
- Gladstone Area Schools Bonding Proposal
- Escanaba City Council Member At Large (2)
- Gladstone City Commissioner (2)
- Gladstone Mayor Advisory
Dickinson County
- Breitung Township School District Bond Proposal
- Kingsford Rescission of the Adoption of Act 78 of the Public Acts of 1935
Gogebic County
- Bessemer City Commissioner (5)
- Erwin Township Millage Renewal
- Ironwood City Commissioner
- Charter Township Of Ironwood Renewal Of Road Millage
- Wakefield City Commissioner
- Wakefield Public Library Millage Proposal
- Wakefield Road Millage Proposal
Iron County
- Iron River City Council (2)
- City Of Iron River Park And Trail Millage Proposal
Mackinac County
- Portage Township Library Millage Proposal
- Les Cheneaux Community Schools Bond Proposal
- St. Ignace City Council
- St. Ignace Street Millage Renewal Proposal
Marquette County
- Gwinn Area Community Schools Bond Proposal
- Marquette City Commissioner
- Marquette Board of Light and Power
- Michigamme Township Operating Millage Renewal
- Negaunee City Council Member
Menominee County
- Menominee County Sheriff’s Millage Renewal
- Menominee City Mayor
Schoolcraft County
- Schoolcraft County Ambulance Millage Proposal