UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — It’s beginning to look like Christmas, and with the decorations come community celebrations you don’t want to miss. We’ve collected holiday events happening around the region throughout the month of December. Check our list below to find one near you!

List of holiday events:

Skate with Santa: Skaters of all ages are invited to glide alongside Santa, creating unforgettable holiday memories. | Dec. 16 , 4-6PM | Gipp Ice Arena in Laurium | Details



Winter Wonderland in Houghton: Visit with Santa and meet other winter characters inside the Portage Lake District Library. You'll find rustic horse-drawn carriage rides sponsored by Braveworks, and free hot cocoa. | Dec. 2, 4-7PM | Downtown Houghton | Details



Crystal Christmas Celebration: A Crystal Christmas takes place on the the 2nd Saturday of December and boasts an Ice Shack parade of hilarious Northwoods-themed floats! Events will take place throughout the city. | Dec. 9, multiple times | Crystal Falls | Details



Iron Mountain Christmas Walk: The tree lighting will happen at approximately 6:00 PM, as soon as Santa Claus and the Downtown Christmas Walk foot parade arrives at the First National downtown outdoor plaza. | Dec. 8, 4-6PM | Downtown Iron Mountain | Details



Marquette Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting: Experience the magic of the holiday season as children of all ages take in the wonder of the annual Downtown Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade. | Dec. 8, 6-8PM | Third Street & Marquette Commons | Details



Candy Cane Lane in Gladstone: The Gladstone Public Library invites all children ages 2-10 to join them for the Candy Cane Lane Story Hour. There will be stories, crafts, and a snack! | Dec. 9, 10:30AM | Gladstone Public Library | Details



Alger Co. Community Chorus: The chorus presents "The Road to Bethlehem," along with a kids choir singing "Joyful Noise." Other performances will join them. | Dec. 10, 3PM | Mather Auditorium | Details



The chorus presents “The Road to Bethlehem,” along with a kids choir singing “Joyful Noise.” Other performances will join them. | | | “Christmas by Candlelight” Concert in Curtis: The Pine Performance Center welcomes extraordinary harpist and soprano Karen Beacom accompanied by cellist Maggie Twining for a beautiful Christmas concert. | Dec. 14, 6:30PM | Pine Performance Center in Curtis | Details

We’re continually adding to this list. Check back later for more, or tell us about more we should add by email at WjmnNews@upmatters.com.