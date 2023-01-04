UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – During the winter season in the Upper Peninsula, the snow and cold bring along plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy in our own backyards. Below are some of the unique locations and events in our local communities to help you enjoy the snow this winter.

Do you know of any events going on in the coming months you’d like to see added to the list? Send us an email with event details to news@upmatters.com.

Eben Ice Caves – The Eben Ice Caves, or Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, have become an increasingly popular winter destination in Alger County. Located just north of Eben Junction, the hike from the trailhead to the cave is short but challenging, especially without the use of ice cleats. You can pick some up from a sporting goods store, or rent some at a local establishment like The Chatham Pub and The New Moon Bar. You can keep up to date with the status of the caves on Facebook.

Ishpeming Suicide Hill Ski Jump – It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No! It’s a person! The Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jump will be held on January 20-21, 2023 at the UP Nordic Ski Complex. The Ishpeming Ski club describes the event as “one stop on both the regional premier Five Hills Tournament, and the U.S. Cup“.

Visit the Ishpeming Ski club’s website for additional details on the event. Buttons to attend the event are now on sale for $15 ahead of time or can be purchased for $20 at the gate.

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival – The Negaunee-based celebration of winter is set to return in 2023 on February 3 and 4. Events during the festival include an ice fishing tournament, luge, fat tire bike race, and more. You can keep up to date with the festival on Facebook and keep an eye out for an updated schedule on the festival webpage.

Noquemanon Ski Marathon – The 2023 marathon will take place January 27 and 28 at the Al Quaal Recreation Area and NTN 510 trailhead. Event organizers note there will be no cost to participate for skiers in the Junior Noquemanon in memory of former skier Cheri Rundman. Find more information and register on their website.

Pine Mountain Ski Jump – Hosted by the Kiwanis Ski Club, the 2023 FIS Continental Cup will be held March 3-5 at Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain. The international event returned in 2022 at the newly-remodeled jump after being canceled for the first time in 2021 due to COVID-19. You can find full details here.

Michigan Ice Fest – The Midwest’s largest ice climbing festival will return for its 31st year in 2023 in Munising. The event will run from February 8-12, allowing ice climbing enthusiasts to learn about climbing, check out new gear, and meet other climbers at classes, presentations and climbing socials. Register and find the schedule of events online here.

UP 200 – The UP 200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 sled dog races will be held February 16-20, 2023. The UP 200, an Iditarod-qualifier race, will begin in downtown Marquette at 7 p.m. on February 17 and finish on Sunday, February 19. The Midnight Run will take place between Marquette and Chatham on Friday night, while the Jack Pine 30 starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Gwinn. You can find full information here.

Trenary Outhouse Classic – The 30th Trenary Outhouse Classic will return on February 25, 2023, bringing people together for fun, food and family festivities. Check out the event to watch racers push their outhouses to the finish line, or enter your own. You can find more information here.

Copper Dog Sled Race – Part of the Superior Crown Sled Dog Series, the race will take place March 3-5, 2023, in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The event includes Copper Dog 150, Copper Dog 80, Copper Dog 30, and Copper Dog 15 races. You can find more information on their website.

MTU Winter Carnival – Michigan Technological University’s Blue Key National Honor Society will host the 101st Winter Carnival from February 8-11, 2023. Venture to Michigan Tech’s campus to enjoy broomball, comedy skits, sleigh rides, a queen coronation, and the festivals iconic sculpture. Learn more about the event here.