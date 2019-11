GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 15: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Minnesota Vikings 21-16 at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Charges have been filed against Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith in Racine County.

According to court records, Smith faces one charge of Speeding on Freeway (20-24 mph) and Possession, Use of Marijuana or Synthetic Marijuana.

Smith is set to appear for these charges on Nov. 7.