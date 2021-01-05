Newsfeed Now: Senate at stake in Georgia runoff; NCAA says March Madness happening in Indiana

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Georgia voters are set to decide the balance of power in Congress in a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections that will help determine President-elect Joe Biden’s capacity to enact what may be the most progressive governing agenda in generations.

For more information, check out the full story on WSAV.

Other stories in today’s show:

ELECTORAL COLLEGE FIGHT: Wednesday’s congressional joint session to count electoral votes has taken on added importance this year as congressional Republicans allied with President Donald Trump are pledging to try and undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

For more information, check out this story on NewsNation.

MAN SAVES DEPUTY: A recent North Carolina college graduate helped save a deputy from a fiery car crash this past week.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve along on N.C. 308 in near Lewiston Woodville in Bertie County, according to the Daily Advance.

A deputy received a call and tried to turn his car around in the road, said Dajour Keemer, who was with two friends in a car behind the deputy.

But in the rain, the deputy’s car left the road and crashed.

For more information, check out the full story on CBS17.

TEXAS COUPLE DELIVERS ‘MIRACLE BABY’ AT HOME ON NEW YEAR’S DAY: A couple in Kyle, Texas unexpectedly delivered their baby girl at home, early New Year’s Day.

Michael and Megan Cardwell said they were ringing in the New Year safely when Megan started having contractions.

For more information, check out the full story on KXAN.

NCAA MARCH MADNESS IN THE HOOSIER HOMELAND: The entire men’s March Madness tournament will be played at several sites around Indiana this year.

The NCAA confirmed that venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette will host the 2021 event. Typically, the NCAA holds the tournament in several different cities around the country.

For more information, check out the full story on FOX59.