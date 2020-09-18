Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Joe Biden went after President Donald Trump again and again over his handling of COVID-19, calling Trump’s downplaying of the pandemic “criminal” and his administration “totally irresponsible.”

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

OREGON FIRES: Officials are sounding a new alarm as torched land across Oregon is now primed for a different kind of disaster: flash floods.

SOLDIER SURPRISE: A Missouri man in the Army Reserves surprised his kids at their school a month early on Thursday. It was almost called off because of the pandemic, but the district and this family didn’t let COVID-19 ruin the fun.

ZOOM PARODY: A freelance photographer with WOOD TV in Grand Rapids, MI has gone viral. She made a parody video on TikTok. It was a Zoom meeting with Big Ten schools where she played off the stereotypes of each school. Annie Agar joined us to talk about the viral sensation.

