UNDATED (WOOD) — The 2024 NFL draft presented by Bud Light will be held in downtown Detroit, the NFL announced Monday.

The three-day event will be held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

Along with watching the draft, fans will have the opportunity to take part in the NFL draft party which includes free games, exhibits and music. Plus, they can get autographs from players and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL draft has become one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The NFL said the 2021 draft in Cleveland saw an average audience of 6.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched draft ever.

Before heading to Detroit, the draft will take place in Las Vegas April 28-30, 2022, followed by Kansas City April 27-29, 2023.

Anyone interested in learning more about the 2024 NFL Draft can register at visitdetroit.com.