An Aaron Rodgers tax? How Packer ticket prices have changed since #12 returned

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No, don’t worry this is not a new Brown County sales tax or one of the reported demands of Aaron Rodgers, it’s just Green Bay Packer tickets have risen since Rodgers reported to camp on July 27.

When the 2021-2022 NFL schedule was released early demand for Green Bay Packer tickets had prices nearly reaching $500 for some games, those who waited to buy tickets may have saved some money. However, those who waited until Rodgers officially showed up for Training Camp may have ended up saving slightly less money.

The ticket prices from May 19 were one week after the NFL released its 2021 schedule and the ticket prices from July 26 and August 2 were one week apart. That week apart was important for the Packers as Aaron Rodgers showed up to Training Camp on July 27.

All of the ticket prices were taken from SeatGeek.com and include fees.

Game 1 Ticket (May 19) 4 Tickets (May 19) 1 Ticket (July 26) 4 Tickets (July 26) 1 Ticket (Aug. 2) 4 Tickets (Aug. 2) Sept. 20 vs Detroit $209 $239 $182 $197 $188 $197 Oct. 3 vs Pittsburgh $464 $464 $210 $405 $246 $379 Oct. 24 vs Washington $221 $267 $179 $222 $203 $241 Nov. 14 vs Seattle $270 $273 $200 $200 $207 $228 Nov. 28 vs Los Angeles (Rams) $235 $238 $168 $164 $172 $170 Dec. 12 vs Chicago $232 $318 $198 $215 $198 $209 Dec. 25 vs Cleveland $197 $245 $156 $172 $156 $168 Jan. 2 vs Minnesota $208 $238 $166 $170 $164 $170 Average $254.50 $285.25 $182.38 $218.13 $191.75 $220.25 All prices were taken from SeatGeek.com

The biggest takeaway is the difference in prices. Early demand for tickets had prices averaging just over $250. On May 19, reports were already out about Rodgers wanting to be traded and rumors were swirling.

Fast forward two months and the average cost for tickets dropped over $70. It remains to be seen if that drop was growing pessimism of Rodgers not suiting up for the Green and Gold or if basic supply and demand economics caused the prices to drop.

However, one week later after Rodgers flew into Green Bay prices have nudged higher. The difference is about $10 more, but some games are nearly $40 more per ticket when compared to July 26 prices.

For comparison, Milwaukee Brewer weekday games tickets can normally be found under $20. Anyone looking to watch a game during the August 6-8 weekend series against the first-place San Francisco Giants can find tickets under $30. As a side note, the Saturday game is a cooler bag giveaway and Sunday’s game is a bobblehead giveaway.