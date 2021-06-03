Dan Campbell sports racing helmet ahead of Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell will be crossing over into the sport of IndyCar racing this June. He has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 12th at Belle Isle in Detroit.

Campbell’s excitement for the opportunity was on full display during his Thursday morning OTA press conference. He began his opening statements sporting a racing helmet.

Dan Campbell sports a racing helmet after being selected as the Grand Marshall of the Detroit Grand Prix June 12th. (Photo Courtesy: Detroit Lions)

“As you can see I’m pretty excited about that,” said Campbell. “It gives me a chance to go out and see some of our fans who I know will be out there and just watch a good race, man, around good people.”

For those wondering, there’s a big difference between a racing helmet and a football helmet.

“It’s a lot tighter than a football helmet. I don’t know if I can play that long in that one, for 3 hours. It was pretty snug,” said Campbell.

Campbell says he’s been to a couple of car races in the past, although nothing to the level of the Grand Prix.

“I spent the time on the infield in a 5th-wheel trailer with some friends, barbecuing and drinking a little beer,” said Campbell. ” This will be a whole new experience for me.”

The Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle gets underway Saturday June 12th and runs through the 13th.

The Lions wrapped up their second round OTA’s this afternoon and will now take a short break before Mandatory minicamp next Tuesday.

