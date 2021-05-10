Davante Adams questions own future if Rodgers doesn’t return

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Davante Adams #17 congratulates Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s literally been just over a week since the news that Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay and his number one receiver, Davante Adams, is now pondering his own future if it doesn’t include his quarterback.

The Packers wide receiver was a guest on the Colin Cowherd show on Monday and when asked if Rodgers doesn’t come back to Green Bay, would he consider not returning as well? Adams is a free agent after the 2021 season.

"We've established a lot together. It would change a lot. It doesn't mean I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."



“Potentially, potentially. That’s my guy, he’s the only guy that I’ve had, other than that 2017 season where he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with, We’ve built up a special connection over the years that’s made it, put us both in really good positions in our career,” Adams said. “Not that he needed me to come along, he was already in that spot, but, we established a lot together so it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here. “

Rodgers and Adams have combined for a franchise-best 498 catches as a duo. Adams had 115 receptions, 18 touchdowns and 1,374 yards in 2020.

No word yet from Rodgers but just like Adams will have to do, we’ll all have to wait and see how this saga plays out.