Detroit Lions Full 2021 Schedule

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) attempts a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions kick off their 2021-22 season at home against the San Fransisco 49ers. They head to Lambeau Field the following week to take on the Packers in primetime on Sunday night. Week 7 the Lions will head west to face Matt Stafford and the L.A. Rams. Detroit will once again play Chicago on Thanksgiving. See the full schedule below:

Detroit Lions 2021 Team Schedule

(all times eastern)

9/12: vs San Francisco, 1 pm

9/20: at Green Bay, 8:15 pm

9/26: vs Baltimore, 1 pm

10/3: at Chicago, 1 pm

10/10: at Minnesota, 1 pm

10/17: vs Cincinnati, 1 pm

10/24: at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm

10/31: vs Philadelphia, 1 pm

11/14: at Pittsburgh, 1 pm

11/21: at Cleveland, 1 pm

11/25: vs Chicago, 12:30 pm

12/5: vs Minnesota, 1 pm

12/12: at Denver, 4:05 pm

12/19: vs Arizona, 1 pm

12/26: at Atlanta, 1 pm

1/2: at Seattle, 4:25 pm

1/9: vs Green Bay, 1 pm

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories