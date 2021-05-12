Detroit Lions Full 2021 Schedule

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions kick off their 2021-22 season at home against the San Fransisco 49ers. They head to Lambeau Field the following week to take on the Packers in primetime on Sunday night. Week 7 the Lions will head west to face Matt Stafford and the L.A. Rams. Detroit will once again play Chicago on Thanksgiving. See the full schedule below:
Detroit Lions 2021 Team Schedule
(all times eastern)
9/12: vs San Francisco, 1 pm
9/20: at Green Bay, 8:15 pm
9/26: vs Baltimore, 1 pm
10/3: at Chicago, 1 pm
10/10: at Minnesota, 1 pm
10/17: vs Cincinnati, 1 pm
10/24: at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm
10/31: vs Philadelphia, 1 pm
11/14: at Pittsburgh, 1 pm
11/21: at Cleveland, 1 pm
11/25: vs Chicago, 12:30 pm
12/5: vs Minnesota, 1 pm
12/12: at Denver, 4:05 pm
12/19: vs Arizona, 1 pm
12/26: at Atlanta, 1 pm
1/2: at Seattle, 4:25 pm
1/9: vs Green Bay, 1 pm