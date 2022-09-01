GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers.

The announcement was made Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Burnett, who played eight seasons from 2010 to 2017 in Green Bay, was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Packers.

The former standout from Georgia Tech started all 102 regular-season games and all 11 postseason contests he played in with Green Bay.









Photo Credit: The Associated Press

Burnett was a part of teams that won the NFC North five times, finished with 10-plus wins on six occasions, and won Super Bowl XLV.

Over his eight seasons with Green Bay, Burnett totaled 721 tackles, 556 of them being solo tackles. He tallied nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 69 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.

In the playoffs, Burnett recorded 66 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and eight passes defended.

Burnett finished out his playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.